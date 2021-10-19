Prior to launch, Bajaj Pulsar 250 previewed in teaser video

Bajaj Auto will launch its Pulsar 250 motorcycle in India on October 28. In the latest development, the brand has released a teaser of the upcoming two-wheeler, highlighting its key details. The video suggests that it will have a wide handlebar, a raised windscreen, and a full-LED lighting setup. It will draw power from a 250cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Here are more details.

The bike will have a stubby exhaust and designer wheels

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 will have a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, a stubby exhaust, a raised windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike will pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer alloy wheels. Details about its fuel storage capacity, kerb weight, and other dimensions will be revealed later.

It should run on a 24hp, 250cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to run on a BS6-compliant 250cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill might generate a maximum power of around 24hp and a peak torque of 20Nm.

It will be equipped with a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Bajaj Pulsar 250: Pricing and availability

Bajaj will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Pulsar 250 motorbike in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom).