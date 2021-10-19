Hero Maestro Edge 110 now available in Scarlet Red shade

Published on Oct 19, 2021

New color option for Hero Maestro Edge 110 in India

Hero MotoCorp has launched the disc brake variant of its Maestro Edge 110 scooter in India in a new shade called Scarlet Red. The front portion of the two-wheeler is painted bright red, while the side panels flaunt a gray shade with blue and red accents as well as Maestro Edge badging. Notably, the features and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter has a halogen headlight and semi-digital instrument console

The Hero Maestro Edge 110 has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a storage compartment below it, and a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 5-liter and tips the scales at 112kg.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 111cc engine

The Hero Maestro Edge 110 draws power from a BS6-compliant 110.9cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke engine linked to an automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.03hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 8.7Nm at 5,750rpm.

Safety

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

The Hero Maestro Edge 110 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and an integrated braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Hero Maestro Edge 110: Pricing

In India, the drum brake version of the Hero Maestro Edge 110 costs Rs. 65,900, the disc brake variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 66,900, and the 100 Million Edition sports a price-figure of Rs. 68,500 (all prices, ex-showroom).