2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 launched at Rs. 62 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 19, 2021, 02:32 pm

Swedish automaker Volvo has launched the 2021 versions of its S90 sedan and XC60 SUV in India. The two cars flaunt a refreshed look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of technologies including an Android-powered touchscreen infotainment console. They are fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to a 48V electric motor. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have a chromed grille and alloy wheels

Volvo S90 and XC60 have a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with the brand's new logo, refreshed bumpers, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, they are flanked by ORVMs and new alloy wheels. The S90 is offered in four colors of White, Blue, Black, and Gray, while the XC60 comes in six shades, including Osmium Gray, White, and Red.

Information

They are fueled by a 247hp mild-hybrid powertrain

The 2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 are powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 48V electric motor and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrain delivers a maximum power of 247hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.

Interiors

The vehicles get an air purifier and a 360-degree-view camera

The new Volvo S90 and XC60 have a 5-seater cabin with an air purifier, Nappa leather upholstery, front seats with massage function, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, and adaptive cruise control. They house an Android-powered touchscreen infotainment panel with built-in Google apps and services as well as a 'Digital Services' package. Pilot Assist function, ADAS, and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

How much do they cost?

The new Volvo S90 and XC60 have been brought to India in completely knocked down (CKD) form and both carry a price-tag of Rs. 61.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can get a 3-year warranty and service scheme at an additional cost of Rs. 75,000.