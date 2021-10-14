2021 Volvo S90, XC60's India debut set for October 19

Volvo to launch facelifted S90 and XC60 cars in India next week

Swedish automaker Volvo is all set to launch its facelifted S90 sedan and XC60 SUV models in India on October 19. The former was unveiled internationally last year while the latter had debuted earlier this year. The updated cars come with some cosmetic changes, a feature-rich cabin, and a mild-hybrid petrol engine that replaces the diesel motor available on the current models.

The duo gets a new front fascia

Volvo S90 and XC60 have a shark fin antenna on the rear

The facelifted Volvo S90 and XC60 feature an elegant look with an updated front bumper, a chrome finished vertical slat grille, a sculpted bonnet, a black air dam, sequential turn indicators, as well as narrow LED headlights. On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The XC60 also gets roof rails to enhance its SUV proportions.

A mild-hybrid petrol mill will fuel the cars

The 2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 will draw power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 48V integrated starter-generator motor. Power figures of the mild-hybrid setup are yet to be revealed.

They offer a premium and high-tech cabin

The 2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 offer a premium cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, refreshed upholstery, and a wireless charger. The S90 gets an Advanced Air Cleaner, an upgraded Bowels and Wilkins audio system, and USB Type-C ports. The XC60, on the other hand, has an Android-powered infotainment console with support for multiple apps for a smartphone-like experience.

Volvo S90 and XC60: Pricing and rivals

The 2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 will carry a premium over the outgoing models, which are priced at Rs. 60.9 lakh (ex-showroom) each. The S90 will rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, and Audi A6 while the XC60 will go against the BMW X3.