2021 Hero Pleasure Plus, with new color and features, teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 03:48 pm

Hero MotoCorp has teased its new-generation Pleasure Plus scooter. It should be launched in India by Diwali. The teaser hints that the vehicle will flaunt new paintwork, an updated headlight as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. It should be fueled by a BS6-compliant 110cc, air-cooled engine that makes 8hp of power in the current model. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

It’s cool. It’s smart. It’s classy. And it’s coming soon. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments below. #HeroMotoCorp pic.twitter.com/IaoehfxQWt — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) October 5, 2021

Design

The scooter will offer Bluetooth connectivity and a pillion backrest

The 2021 Hero Pleasure Plus will have an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion backrest, and a yellow paint job with chrome accents. The scooter will pack a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, an LED headlamp with H-shaped DRLs, and a bulb taillight. It should ride on alloy wheels and weigh around 106kg.

Information

It should run on an 8hp, 110cc engine

The new Hero Pleasure Plus is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 110cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill makes 8hp of power and 8.7Nm of peak torque in the current model.

Safety

It might get drum brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus is likely to be equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter should be handled by inverted forks on the front side and spring-loaded hydraulic dampers on the rear side.

Information

Hero Pleasure Plus: Pricing and rivals

In India, the 2021 Hero Pleasure Plus scooter is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 69,000 (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the two-wheeler will go against rivals such as Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter.