2021 Hero Pleasure Plus, with new color and features, teased
Hero MotoCorp has teased its new-generation Pleasure Plus scooter. It should be launched in India by Diwali. The teaser hints that the vehicle will flaunt new paintwork, an updated headlight as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. It should be fueled by a BS6-compliant 110cc, air-cooled engine that makes 8hp of power in the current model. Here are more details.
Take a look at the teaser
It’s cool. It’s smart. It’s classy. And it’s coming soon. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments below. #HeroMotoCorp pic.twitter.com/IaoehfxQWt— Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) October 5, 2021
The scooter will offer Bluetooth connectivity and a pillion backrest
The 2021 Hero Pleasure Plus will have an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion backrest, and a yellow paint job with chrome accents. The scooter will pack a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, an LED headlamp with H-shaped DRLs, and a bulb taillight. It should ride on alloy wheels and weigh around 106kg.
It should run on an 8hp, 110cc engine
The new Hero Pleasure Plus is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 110cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill makes 8hp of power and 8.7Nm of peak torque in the current model.
It might get drum brakes on both the wheels
In terms of safety equipment, the upcoming Hero Pleasure Plus is likely to be equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter should be handled by inverted forks on the front side and spring-loaded hydraulic dampers on the rear side.
Hero Pleasure Plus: Pricing and rivals
In India, the 2021 Hero Pleasure Plus scooter is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 69,000 (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the two-wheeler will go against rivals such as Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter.