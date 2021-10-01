KTM India teases new RC 125; to be launched soon

2022 KTM RC 125 teased to be launched soon

KTM is gearing up to launch the updated RC 125 motorbike in the Indian market soon. In the latest development, the auto giant has teased the arrival of a new bike which is said to be the RC 125. The motorcycle was unveiled globally in August this year. It comes with a 124.7cc liquid-cooled engine and a fully-faired design. Here's our roundup.

Design

It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The new KTM RC 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and features a sporty look with a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and arrow-shaped mirrors. It also sports a digital instrument console, a full-LED arrangement for lighting, and alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a dry weight of 147kg and a fuel capacity of 13.7-liter.

Information

There is a 14hp engine on offer

The KTM RC 125 draws power from a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that generates 14.5hp of power and 12Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is available for safety

For the rider's safety, the new KTM RC 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the sports tourer are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

KTM RC 125: Pricing and availability

KTM will announce the official pricing details of the RC 125 in India at the time of its launch, which will happen in the coming weeks. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).