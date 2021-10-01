Genesis GV60 has 451km range and up to 483hp power

Genesis GV60's powertrain details revealed

Hyundai's luxury vehicle division Genesis has revealed the mechanical specifications of its first electric vehicle, the GV60. It was showcased in August this year and comes in Standard as well as Performance models. Talking about the specifications, the e-SUV generates 483hp of power on the AWD Performance Model in Boost mode and delivers a range of 451km on the base RWD version.

Performance

The car can do 0-100km/h in four seconds

The Genesis GV60 packs a single or dual motor and a 77.4kWh battery pack with support for up to 350kW fast-charging. The Standard model produces up to 314hp/605Nm while the Performance version generates up to 483hp/700Nm. In the Boost mode, the latter can do 0-100km/h in four seconds. The Standard version delivers up to 451km of range on a single charge.

Exteriors

It has a wheelbase of 2,900mm

Genesis GV60 comes in 11 color options

The Genesis GV60 features a sporty design with a shield-shaped black grille, a sculpted bonnet, a shark fin antenna, a spoiler, and a split headlamp as well as taillamp cluster. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sleek cameras instead of ORVMs, and 19/21-inch wheels. Dimensions-wise, the four-wheeler is 4,515mm long, 1,890mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,900mm.

Interiors

It gets a feature-rich cabin

The Genesis GV60 offers a premium cabin with choices for five color schemes, leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a silver infotainment knob. It houses digital mirrors which show images from the exterior cameras and an infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The vehicle also provides multiple airbags, parking cameras, and ABS with EBD for the passengers' safety.

Information

Genesis GV60: Availability

Genesis will announce the pricing information of its GV60 electric car at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen in the coming months. It will likely be available by the end of this year or by early next year.