The 2021 KTM 125 Duke with a new design language has been spotted at an Indian dealership, hinting at its imminent launch. Select dealers are also accepting bookings for the bike on payment of a token amount of Rs. 5,000. As for the highlights, it will exhibit a KTM 200 Duke-inspired look and shall be powered by a BS6-compliant 124cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 KTM 125 Duke: At a glance Credits:

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be built on a trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe. It will feature a redesigned fuel tank with extensions, a Praying Mantis-like headlamp cluster, and an eye-catching paint job. The bike will pack an LCD instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and alloy wheels. It will have a curb weight of 159kg and a 13.4-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke will draw power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It generates a maximum power of 14.5hp and 12Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike will be handled by USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?