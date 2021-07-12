Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to debut in Nagpur soon

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur in the coming weeks

Bajaj Auto has confirmed via its social media handles that the Chetak electric scooter will be launched in Nagpur soon. Currently, it is available only in Bengaluru and Pune, but the company aims to introduce the two-wheeler in 22 cities by 2022. The Chetak has sporty looks and is fueled by a 3kWh battery that promises a maximum range of 95km. Here's our roundup.

The scooter has full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console

The Bajaj Chetak has an all-metal body, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, a flat footboard, a pillion grab rail, illuminated switchgear, and an oval-shaped headlight. The electric scooter packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

It has a top speed of 70km/h

The Bajaj Chetak draws power from a 3.8kW PMS motor linked to a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of up to 95km per charge. The setup delivers a combined output of 5.06hp/16.2Nm and allows the vehicle to clock a top-speed of 70km/h.

It is equipped with a combined braking system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by leading-link forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Bajaj Chetak: Pricing and availability

In India, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter starts at Rs. 1.42 lakh for the Urbane model and goes up to Rs. 1.44 lakh for the Premium variant (all prices, ex-showroom). It will also go on sale in Hyderabad and Chennai later this year.