Honda CRF150L ADV gets two new color options in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Honda has introduced two new color options for its CRF150L motorbike in Indonesia, namely Extreme Green and Extreme White. The former flaunts a military-like shade with gray and neon yellow highlights, while the latter gets a white paint with orange, gray, and black accents. Notably, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here are more details.

The bike has golden front forks and spoked wheels

The Honda CRF150L sits on a semi-double-cradle frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a flat-type seat, a prominent beak, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels shod in block pattern tires and a triangular headlight. It has a seat height of 869mm and a fuel storage capacity of 7.2 liters.

It runs on a 13hp, 149cc engine

The Honda CRF150L is powered by a 149.15cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 12.73hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 12.43Nm at 6,500rpm.

It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CRF150L is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure motorbike are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and a Prolink mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda CRF150L: Pricing and availability

The Honda CRF150L sports a starting price figure of IDR 34,745,000 (roughly Rs. 1.83 lakh) in Indonesia. The ADV is unlikely to debut on our shores as it is too expensive for the market.