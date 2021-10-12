MV Agusta unveils limited-run Brutale 1000 Nurburgring Edition naked motorcycle

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nurburgring Edition is limited to 150 units

MV Agusta has announced a special model of its Brutale 1000 RR sports bike, called the Nurburgring Edition. It is priced at €39,900 (roughly Rs. 34.86 lakh) and is limited to just 150 units. The bike has been built in collaboration with the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany. It has received a bunch of carbon fiber body parts to save weight. Here's our roundup.

Design

The vehicle weighs 183kg

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nurburgring Edition features an aggressive design with an oval-shaped headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, and an upswept exhaust. Each bike carries an individual number plate on the right air intake to highlight its exclusivity. It has carbon fiber parts for the airbox, wiring cover, clutch cover, and rides on carbon fiber wheels. The two-wheeler tips the scales at 183kg.

Information

A 205hp engine fuels the bike

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nurburgring Edition draws power from a 998cc inline, 4-cylinder engine that makes 205hp of power at 13,000rpm and 116.5Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It comes with an Ohlins suspension

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nurburgring Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control. There are inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear, both sourced from Ohlins. It also offers an optional racing kit with a titanium exhaust system and an ECU.

Information

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nurburgring Edition: Pricing

The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nurburgring Edition costs €39,900 (roughly Rs. 34.86 lakh) and only 150 units will be produced. It is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market since the brand has no presence here.