Triumph India introduces 2021 Street Scrambler at Rs. 9.35 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 04:02 pm

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced its most affordable Scrambler offering in India, the 2021 Street Scrambler with a price-tag of Rs. 9.35 lakh. It comes with a few cosmetic upgrades and a host of electronic riding aids, including switchable ABS as well as traction control. The bike packs a BS6-compliant 900cc engine which comes linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

It offers an LED headlight and spoked wheels

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler sits on a twin-craddle frame and features a retro-inspired look with a sloping fuel tank, a brushed aluminium headlamp unit, a single-piece seat, and side-mounted dual exhausts. It also houses an LED headlight and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tires. The bike comes in two single-tone and one dual-tone color schemes.

Information

A 65hp engine fuels the motorbike

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is powered by a 900cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 65hp of power at 7,250rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes are provided for safety

As for the safety equipment, the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS, traction control, and three riding modes- Rain, Road, and Off-road. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a non-adjustable 41mm fork on the front side and twin preload adjustable shocks on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler has been priced at Rs. 9.35 lakh. It goes against the likes of Ducati Scrambler 800 series which starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).