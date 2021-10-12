BMW C 400 GT scooter launched at Rs. 9.95 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 02:55 pm

BMW C400 GT goes official in India

BMW Motorrad has introduced its much-awaited maxi scooter, the C 400 GT, in India. It is priced at Rs. 9.95 lakh. As for the key highlights, the vehicle has a sharp-looking design and a host of electronic riding aids. It is powered by a 350cc engine, which comes linked to a CVT transmission. Here are more details.

Design

It rides on aluminium cast wheels

BMW C 400 GT has a fuel capacity of 12.8-liter

The BMW C 400 GT sits on a steel tube frame and features a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windscreen, angular mirrors, a split-style stepped-up seat with a 2-piece pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. It also houses a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, a USB charger, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear cast aluminium wheels.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox

The BMW C 400 GT is fueled by a 350cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled motor that produces 33.5hp of power at 7,500rpm and 35.2Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

The two-wheeler gets telescopic front forks

For the rider's safety, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling, ride-by-wire throttle, and an anti-theft alarm. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a double aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

Information

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing

In India, the BMW C 400 GT carries a price-tag of Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it is currently the most powerful and most expensive scooter on sale in the country.