BMW teases its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter in India

Prior to its launch in India, BMW Motorrad has teased its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter. Its bookings have already started via dealerships. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and is available with a TFT instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The scooter is available in three color options

BMW C 400 GT sits on an aluminium die-cast frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, raised windscreen, split-style footboard, a stepped-up seat with ample storage space beneath it, and an upswept exhaust. It packs a TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. The scooter is available in Alpine White, Style Triple Black, and Callisto Gray Metallic shades.

It runs on a 34hp, 350cc engine

BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 34hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm at 5,750rpm.

It gets 35mm telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the BMW C 400 GT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a double aluminium swingarm on the rear end.

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the BMW C 400 GT in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom).