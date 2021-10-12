Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec launched in India at Rs. 69,500
Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new trim for its Pleasure Plus scooter in India. It is called Pleasure Plus Xtec and sits at the top-most position, above the LX, VX, and ZX variants. The two-wheeler carries a price-tag of Rs. 69,500 and gets upgraded features such as a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster and an LED headlight with 25% higher light intensity. Here's our roundup.
It has a yellow paint scheme and chrome-finished mirrors
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec features an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion backrest, and a flat footboard. It also has chrome-finished mirrors, a bright yellow paintwork, 10-inch alloy wheels, an LED headlight, and a digital-analog instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and call/SMS alerts. The vehicle offers a side-stand cut-off function as well as Hero's i3S start-stop technology.
An 8hp engine fuels the scooter
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec draws power from a 110cc, single-cylinder motor that generates 8hp of power at 7,000rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.
Integrated braking system ensures safety
For the rider's safety, the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a spring loaded hydraulic damper on the front and a swingarm on the rear.
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec: Pricing
The top-tier Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec variant has been priced at Rs. 69,500. For reference, the Pleasure Plus range starts at Rs. 61,900 for the base LX model (both prices, ex-showroom).