Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec launched in India at Rs. 69,500

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 11:45 am

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec goes official in India

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new trim for its Pleasure Plus scooter in India. It is called Pleasure Plus Xtec and sits at the top-most position, above the LX, VX, and ZX variants. The two-wheeler carries a price-tag of Rs. 69,500 and gets upgraded features such as a Bluetooth-enabled semi-digital instrument cluster and an LED headlight with 25% higher light intensity. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has a yellow paint scheme and chrome-finished mirrors

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec features an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion backrest, and a flat footboard. It also has chrome-finished mirrors, a bright yellow paintwork, 10-inch alloy wheels, an LED headlight, and a digital-analog instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and call/SMS alerts. The vehicle offers a side-stand cut-off function as well as Hero's i3S start-stop technology.

Information

An 8hp engine fuels the scooter

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec draws power from a 110cc, single-cylinder motor that generates 8hp of power at 7,000rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety

Integrated braking system ensures safety

For the rider's safety, the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an integrated braking system for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a spring loaded hydraulic damper on the front and a swingarm on the rear.

Information

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec: Pricing

The top-tier Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec variant has been priced at Rs. 69,500. For reference, the Pleasure Plus range starts at Rs. 61,900 for the base LX model (both prices, ex-showroom).