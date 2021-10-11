Jeep Wrangler receives a price-hike of Rs. 1.25 lakh

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 05:44 pm

Jeep Wrangler becomes more expensive in India

Jeep has increased the prices of its Wrangler SUV in India by up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. This price-revision is applicable on the locally manufactured model which was launched in the country in March this year. The Wrangler now costs Rs. 55.15 lakh for the Unlimited trim and Rs. 59.15 lakh for the off-road-centric Rubicon variant (both prices ex-showroom). Here's our roundup.

Design

The SUV has a wheelbase of 3,008mm

The Jeep Wrangler features a 7-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, rounded LED headlights with LED DRLs, removable full-frame doors, body-colored fenders, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 3,008mm and a ground clearance of 217mm. The Rubicon variant gets contrasting accents on the front grille, an electronically detachable front sway bar, 'Rubicon' label on the hood, locking differentials, and a performance suspension.

Information

It is backed by a 268hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 268hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The Wrangler packs an 8.4-inch touchscreen console

The 2021 Wrangler has a black-gray cabin with dual-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, key-less entry, an Alpine sound system and voice command support. It packs a 7.0-inch driver's display and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For passengers' safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and hill-start and descent control features are available, among others.

Information

Jeep Wrangler: Revised pricing

Following the latest price-hike, the Jeep Wrangler now carries a price-tag of Rs. 55.15 lakh for the Unlimited trim and Rs. 59.15 lakh for the off-road-centric Rubicon variant (both prices ex-showroom). Last week, the Jeep Compass had become costlier by up to Rs. 20,000.