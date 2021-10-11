Mahindra XUV700's delivery will commence later this month: Details here

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Published on Oct 11, 2021, 02:59 pm

Mahindra XUV700 is reportedly sold out for six months

Mahindra has announced that the deliveries of the XUV700 will start in India from the last week of October this year. The petrol variants of the flagship SUV will be delivered first to customers, while deliveries of the diesel variants will begin toward the end of November. The XUV700 is seeing unprecedented demand with over 50,000 bookings received in just two days.

Exteriors

It has a wheelbase of 2,750mm

The Mahindra XUV700 has a muscular stance with an attractive chrome slat grille, LED headlights with large C-shaped LED DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the sides, it has roof rails, black B-pillars, smart door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV is 4,695mm long and measures 2,750mm between the front and rear axles.

Information

Two transmission options are on offer

The Mahindra XUV700 is available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 197.13hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill that makes 152.87hp/360Nm, 182.38hp/420Nm, and 182.38hp/450Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

A voice-enabled panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree-view camera are available

Mahindra XUV700 also packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

The Mahindra XUV700 has an upscale cabin with a 5- or 7-seater layout, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system, 2-zone automatic climate control, and wireless charging. It packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety provisions include seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, adaptive cruise control, a blind-view monitor, and an electronic parking brake.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Mahindra XUV700 saw a price-hike of up to Rs. 50,000 after the first batch of 25,000 units got booked last week. At present, it starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).