BMW C 400 GT's India debut set for October 12

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 09, 2021, 12:30 am

BMW will launch the C 400 GT in India on October 12

BMW Motorrad will launch its C 400 GT maxi scooter in the Indian market on October 12, as per an official announcement. Its bookings are already underway via dealerships. The two-wheeler has an aggressive design and offers a host of electronic riding aids. It runs on a 350cc, liquid-cooled engine that comes paired to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

It sports a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and all-LED lighting

BMW C 400 GT has a kerb weight of 214kg

The BMW C 400 GT sits on a steel tube frame and features a sharp profile with a headlight-mounted front apron, a split-style heated seat with a two-piece pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also houses a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, heated grips, and a full-LED lighting arrangement. The scooter rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels.

Information

A 33.5hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that produces 33.5hp of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The BMW C 400 GT comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, anti-theft alarm, ride-by-wire throttle, and traction control for improved handling. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a double aluminium swingarm with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

BMW C 400 GT: Pricing and availability

BMW will announce the official pricing details of its C 400 GT maxi-style scooter in India on October 12. However, it will likely cost around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be the most expensive scooter in the country.