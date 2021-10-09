Tata Nexon garners most customers in compact-SUV segment in September

Over 9,200 units of Tata Nexon sold in September 2021

In a noteworthy achievement, Tata Motors has sold 9,221 units of the Nexon four-wheeler in India in September, making it the bestselling compact SUV of the month. It has also ranked fourth in the list of bestselling models in terms of cumulative sales. Notably, the Nexon has achieved a 53% year-on-year growth as compared to sales in September last year. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It houses projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs

The Tata Nexon features a dual-tone body with a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, a chunky skid plate, projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV is 3,993mm long, 1,811mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Information

Two engine options are offered

The Tata Nexon comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel motor that produces 108.5hp/260Nm and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 118.36hp/170Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It has a HARMAN-sourced 7.0-inch touchscreen

The Tata Nexon offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof, power windows, and automatic climate control. It also packs a "floating" 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel from HARMAN with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides two airbags, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Nexon: Pricing

The Tata Nexon carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 7.28 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 13.23 lakh for the XZA+ (O) Dark Edition variant (both prices, ex-showroom).