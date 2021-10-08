With 50,000 bookings, Mahindra XUV700 sold out for six months

Mahindra XUV700's prices have been hiked; now starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra had opened bookings for the second batch of its XUV700 earlier today and all the 25,000 units got reserved in under two hours. Yesterday, the first batch of 25,000 units got booked in one hour. The flagship SUV is reportedly sold out for six months but the exact waiting period and delivery timeline will be announced on October 10. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports all-LED lighting and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The Mahindra XUV700 features an attractive design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome slat grille, a shark fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, smart pop-out door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,695mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Information

Two engine options are available

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 197.13hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill that is available in three tunes- 152.87hp/360Nm, 182.38hp/420Nm, and 182.38hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof

Mahindra XUV700 has a digital driver's display

The Mahindra XUV700 offers a spacious cabin with up to seven seats, 2-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, and a 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system. It also packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, adaptive cruise control, blind-view monitor, and an electronic parking brake.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Mahindra XUV700's introductory prices, which were valid for the first 25,000 bookings, have been increased by up to Rs. 50,000. The SUV now starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).