British automaker Triumph has announced that the 2021 iteration of its Street Scrambler motorbike will be launched in India on October 12. To recall, it broke cover in the international markets this April. The vehicle flaunts a retro-inspired design and gets a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as a halogen headlamp. It runs on a 900cc parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

The bike is available in three color options

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats with a ribbed pattern, a rounded headlight as well as mirrors, "bear trap" footpegs, and a high-mounted twin-tip exhaust. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, halogen headlight, an LED taillamp, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It is up for grabs in Jet Black, Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone, and Urban Gray colors.

It runs on a 65hp, 900cc engine

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is fueled by a 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired to a 5-speed gearbox and a torque-assist clutch. The motor makes a maximum power of 64.9hp and a peak torque of 80Nm.

It gets three riding modes

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, traction control, and three riding modes, namely Road, Rain, and Off-Road. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with an adjustable preload on the rear end.

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler should sport a price figure of around Rs. 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the motorcycle will commence soon and its deliveries will start a few days after its launch in India.