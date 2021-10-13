KTM launches 2022 RC 125 and RC 200 in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 04:16 pm

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has introduced the 2022 models of its RC 125 and RC 200 bikes in the Indian market. They carry a price-tag of Rs. 1.82 lakh and Rs. 2.09 lakh, respectively. The bikes come with updated styling, a reworked suspension and hardware setup, and run on a BS6-compliant liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 feature an all-new stiffer and lighter steel trellis frame, a muscular fuel tank, a split-style stepped-up seat, a transparent raised windscreen, and an upswept exhaust. They also house an LED/halogen headlight, an LCD instrument cluster, and ride on 5-spoke wheels. The motorbikes have an adjustable handlebar and a bigger fuel tank with a capacity of 13.7-liter.

The 2022 KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.3hp/12Nm while the 2022 RC 200 runs on a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled motor that produces 25.4hp/19.5Nm. Both the mills come paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 200 are equipped with upgraded disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling while applying the brakes. The suspension duties on both the bikes are taken care of by WP-sourced inverted forks (RC 200 gets APEX setup) on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The 2022 KTM RC 125 costs Rs. 1.82 lakh while the 2022 KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the duo have begun already and the deliveries will likely commence next month.