Last updated on Dec 07, 2020, 07:11 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM has launched the 2021 version of its 125 Duke in India. The entry-level model comes in two color choices: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.
As for the highlights, the bike has a KTM 200 Duke-inspired design, a halogen headlight, and a digital instrument console. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The 2021 KTM 125 Duke sits on a split-type trellis frame and has an exposed design. It features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, a Praying Mantis-like headlight cluster, and sporty paintwork.
The bike packs a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 159kg and a 13.5-liter fuel tank.
The 2021 KTM 125 Duke runs on a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 14.3hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by WP USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The new-generation KTM 125 Duke carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it around Rs. 8,000 costlier than the outgoing model. In India, it rivals the Yamaha MT-15, which is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-shworoom).
