Austrian automaker KTM has launched the 2021 version of its 125 Duke in India. The entry-level model comes in two color choices: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White. As for the highlights, the bike has a KTM 200 Duke-inspired design, a halogen headlight, and a digital instrument console. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.7cc liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Design 2021 KTM 125 Duke: At a glance

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke sits on a split-type trellis frame and has an exposed design. It features a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a stepped-up seat, a Praying Mantis-like headlight cluster, and sporty paintwork. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 159kg and a 13.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 KTM 125 Duke runs on a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 14.3hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and 12Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM 125 Duke is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by WP USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?