Festive discounts announced on these Datsun cars in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 03:53 pm

Datsun cars can be bought with discounts worth Rs. 40,000 this month

In order to increase sales during the festive season, Datsun India has introduced benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on its entire product range, including the redi-GO, GO, and GO+ models. The offers are valid till the end of this month or till the stock lasts. They can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Here's more.

Benefits

A detailed look at the offers

The Datsun redi-GO is up for purchase with offers up to Rs. 40,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. Datsun GO can be bought with cash and exchange discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 each. The Datsun GO+ also attracts similar benefits as the GO hatchback. Notably, the exchange benefits on the vehicles can be availed only at NIC-enabled dealerships.

Car #1

Datsun redi-GO: Price begins at Rs. 3.83 lakh

Datsun redi-GO has a wheelbase of 2,348mm

The Datsun redi-GO features a boxy stance with a chrome surrounded grille, sleek headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with rear parking sensors, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and two airbags. The four-wheeler is available with two petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter motor that makes 67hp/91Nm and a 799cc mill that generates 53.6hp/72Nm.

Car #2

Datsun GO: Price starts Rs. 4.02 lakh

Datsun GO houses two airbags for safety

The Datsun GO offers a sculpted bonnet, a chrome garnished grille, hawk-eyed headlamps, 14-inch alloy wheels, and power-adjustable ORVMs. Inside the cabin, there are five seats, a power steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, and crash sensors. It runs on a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that is available in two tunes: 76.43hp/104Nm and 67.05hp/104Nm.

Car #3

Datsun GO+: Price begins at Rs. 4.25 lakh

Datsun GO+ is available with two transmission options

The Datsun GO+ gets a sculpted bonnet, a chrome grille, a power antenna, adjustable headlights, 14-inch wheels, and LED DRLs. The cabin has room for seven passengers and offers two speakers, power windows, dual airbags, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and parking sensors. The MPV is fueled by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 76.43hp/104Nm and 67.05hp/104Nm, depending on the variant.