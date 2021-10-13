Toyota Rumion trademarked in India; launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 12:57 pm

Toyota Rumion could debut in India soon

Toyota had launched the Rumion MPV in the South African market earlier this week. Now, the automaker has trademarked the nameplate in India, suggesting that the car could be launched in the country soon. The Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga but with a slightly updated grille, a feature-rich cabin, and a 1.5-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports 15-inch alloy wheels

The Toyota Rumion features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-covered horizontal slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, and a power antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by sharp character lines, black B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A high-set stop lamp, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear.

Information

A 103hp engine fuels the car

In South Africa, the Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol motor that makes 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to either a 4-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

It has a touchscreen console and automatic climate control

The Toyota Rumion offers a spacious cabin with a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, 60:40 split second row seats, cooled cup holders, a push start/stop button, and automatic climate control. It also packs a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, the vehicle provides dual airbags and a rear-view camera for parking.

Information

Toyota Rumion: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Toyota Rumion will be announced at the time of launch in India which could happen in the coming months. For reference, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, on which the Rumion is based, starts at Rs. 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom).