Honda N7X SUV previewed in a teaser image

Ahead of its global debut on September 21, Japanese automaker Honda has teased its N7X SUV. To recall, it was showcased in concept form earlier this May. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will have an imposing design and a 3-row cabin with seven seats. It is likely to run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine sourced from the City sedan. Here are more details.

The car will have a multi-slat grille and LED headlamps

The Honda N7X will have a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille with multiple slats, sleek LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around LED taillights will grace the rear end.

It will be powered by a 119hp, 1.5-liter engine

Honda N7X is likely to be fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 119hp of power and a peak torque of 145Nm. A hybrid powertrain might be available as well. Transmission duties will be handled by a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will get seven seats and multiple airbags

The Honda N7X is expected to have a spacious 3-row cabin with seven seats, parking sensors, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

What about its availability?

The Honda N7X is likely to replace the BR-V in the Indonesian market. If the SUV makes its way to India in the future, it will go against rivals such as the Tata Safari, Hyundai ALCAZAR, and MG Hector Plus.