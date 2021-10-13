Volkswagen Taigun's subscription model starts at Rs. 28,000 per month

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 11:46 am

Volkswagen India has introduced its subscription-based ownership model for the Dynamic Line and GT+ variants of the Taigun SUV. The car will come with a white number plate, 100% on-road finance, and insurance cover. Customers can choose the plan for 24, 36, or 48 months with installments starting at Rs. 28,000/month. The service will be available at 30 Volkswagen outlets across metro cities.

Exteriors

The car offers all-LED lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen Taigun has a wheelbase of 2,651mm

The Volkswagen Taigun features a muscular built with a chrome slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, silvered skid plates, LED headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels with flared arches. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, connected LED taillights, and a window wiper are available on the rear.

Information

Two petrol engine options are on offer

The Volkswagen Taigun comes with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 147.5hp/250Nm and a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 114hp/178Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

There are six airbags for passengers' safety

The Volkswagen Taigun offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel, power windows, rear AC vents, and automatic climate control. It also houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the vehicle provides six airbags, an engine immobilizer, electronic stability control, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

Volkswagen Taigun carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 10.49 lakh for the base Comfortline model and goes up to Rs. 17.49 lakh for the top-spec GT+ variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The subscription model is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.