Volkswagen starts deliveries of Taigun compact SUV in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 03:54 pm

Volkswagen Taigun is now being delivered in India

German automaker Volkswagen has started delivering its Taigun compact SUV in India. To recall, it was launched here on September 23 and has received over 12,000 bookings. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design and a spacious tech-loaded cabin. It is available with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform and flaunts LED headlights with LED DRLs, a sculpted hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, and faux skid plates. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width LED taillight grace the rear end. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

Two engine options are available

The Volkswagen Taigun is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI engine that generates 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that churns out 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a sunroof and ventilated seats

Volkswagen Taigun gets a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, power windows, a sunroof, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Six airbags, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety. The vehicle also houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

In India, the Volkswagen Taigun starts at Rs. 10.50 lakh for the base-end 1.0 TSI Comfortline model and goes up to Rs. 17.50 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI GT+ variant (all prices, ex-showroom).