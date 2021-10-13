Tata Punch tipped to start at Rs. 5 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 12:30 am

Tata Punch could be priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Prior to its October 20 launch event, CarWale has tipped that the Tata Punch will be priced starting at Rs. 4.99 lakh in India. Tata Motors had unveiled the car earlier this month. It will be available in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative trims. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine, linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports split headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels

Tata Punch is built on the ALFA architecture and is offered in seven color options. It features a dual-tone body with a black grille, an X-shaped front bumper, a split headlamp design, a roof-mounted spoiler, a rear window wiper, and LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, 90-degree opening doors, contrast-colored ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Information

A naturally aspirated engine fuels the four-wheeler

The Tata Punch draws power from a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there is a 'floating' infotainment system

The Tata Punch offers a 5-seater cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and a cooled glovebox. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch "floating" touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are two airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Punch: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the Tata Punch will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing details will be announced on October 20. The bookings are already underway against a token amount of Rs. 21,000.