Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 03:33 pm

Aston Martin is likely to unveil a hybrid variant of its DBX SUV next year. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car sans camouflage has been spied testing at Nurburgring. The pictures suggest that the hybrid model will look similar to the standard version. It will run on a V6 engine linked to an electric motor. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt eye-shaped headlights and twin exhaust tips

Aston Martin DBX hybrid will have a muscular bonnet with vents, a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, and eye-shaped LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight, a raked windscreen, and dual exhaust tips will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It might run on a 429hp, hybrid powertrain

The Aston Martin DBX hybrid is likely to be fueled by a V6 engine mated to an electric motor. In GLE 53 AMG guise, the mill makes 435hp/521Nm, while the motor generates an additional 21.3hp of power and 250Nm of torque.

Interiors

Six airbags and heated seats should be available

The Aston Martin DBX hybrid is likely to have a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring heated seats, auto climate control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It should house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera might ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

What about its availability?

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Aston Martin DBX hybrid will be announced at the time of its launch. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the standard model priced at Rs. 3.82 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).