Audi India begins local assembly of facelifted Q5 SUV

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 13, 2021, 12:00 am

Audi Q5's (facelift) production begins in Aurangabad

Audi is gearing up to launch the Q5 (facelift) in India by the end of this month. Ahead of the debut, the company has commenced the local assembly of the SUV at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The car will be sold here as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and will run on a BS6-ready turbocharged engine.

Exteriors

It offers an octagonal grille

Audi Q5 (facelift) was unveiled last year. It features a sculpted bonnet, a large octagonal grille, a narrow air dam, a redesigned front bumper, and new LED headlights as well as fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, sharp character lines, body-colored ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Twin exhaust tips and reworked taillamps are available on the rear.

Information

A 2.0-liter engine will fuel the car

In India, the 2021 Audi Q5 will be powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that makes 248hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch gearbox.

Interiors

It boasts a high-tech and premium cabin

The Audi Q5 (facelift) has a premium cabin with heated leather seats, ambient lighting, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a keyless entry. It also houses a virtual cockpit instrument console and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the MIB3 system and other connected car features. For safety, the vehicle provides multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Audi Q5 (facelift): Pricing and availability

The facelifted Audi Q5 is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). However, its official pricing information will be announced at the time of launch this month. It will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60.