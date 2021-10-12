Nissan announces discounts worth Rs. 1 lakh on KICKS SUV

In order to increase sales this month, Nissan Motor Company has introduced discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh on its KICKS SUV in India. Notably, the offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, as well as an online booking bonus. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the benefits

Nissan KICKS is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 70,000, a corporate benefit of Rs. 10,000, and an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000. The carmaker is also providing a special 7.99% interest rate on the vehicle. Notably, the exchange benefit can be availed only at NIC-enabled dealerships.

It sports roof rails and indicator-mounted ORVMs

Nissan KICKS has a roof-mounted rear spoiler

The Nissan KICKS features an elegant design with a slightly sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded black grille, a large air vent, chunky skid plates, LED headlights, and LED fog lights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels with flared arches. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,384mm long, 1,813mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,673mm.

Two petrol engines are offered

Nissan KICKS comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol motor that makes 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol mill that generates 105hp/142Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a CVT gearbox.

The touchscreen console supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Nissan KICKS offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and key-less entry. It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and NissanConnect technology. For safety, there are two airbags, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Nissan KICKS: Pricing

In India, Nissan KICKS carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.5 lakh for the base XL model and goes up to Rs. 14.64 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium (CVT) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).