Datsun India is offering great deals on its entire product line-up, including the BS6-compliant redi-GO, GO, and GO+ cars. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, year-end bonuses, and exchange benefits. However, they might vary across trims as well as locations. Here's our roundup.

Key details A detailed look at the offers and benefits

Datsun redi-GO can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. The GO hatchback is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 51,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The GO+ is available with offers of up to Rs. 46,000. The aforementioned benefits also include a year-end bonus of Rs. 11,000.

Car #1 Datsun redi-GO: Price starts at Rs. 2.83 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO has a chrome-surrounded grille, revised front bumper with L-shaped LED DRLs, designer wheels, and sleek headlights. Inside, there are five seats, dual-tone fabric seat covers, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags to ensure the safety of the passengers. It is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engines. The 0.8-liter mill generates 54hp/72Nm while the 1.0-liter motor makes 67.05hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Datsun GO: Price begins at Rs. 3.99 lakh

The Datsun GO sports a hexagonal grille with chrome bracketing, a muscular bonnet, 14-inch alloy wheels, and adjustable headlamps. The hatchback has a 5-seater cabin with power windows, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and two airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine, which generates 68hp/104Nm when paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 77hp/104Nm when mated with an automatic unit.

Car #3 Datsun GO+: Price starts at Rs. 4.19 lakh