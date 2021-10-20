Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched at Rs. 17.18 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 11:11 am

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition goes official in India

In a bid to increase sales this festive season, Toyota has launched a Limited Edition model of its Innova Crysta MPV in India. It is based on the mid-spec GX trim. The variant looks similar to the standard Innova Crysta but gets new features like a wireless smartphone charger and a head-up display. It is available with two engine options. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has a trapezoidal grille and 16-inch wheels

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition has a sculpted bonnet, a large trapezoidal grille surrounded by chrome, a bumper with a blacked-out chin, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, electrically-folding ORVMs, wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear.

Information

It is available with a choice of two engines

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition runs on a 2.7-liter petrol engine that makes 166hp of power and a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder diesel mill that generates 150hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets an 8.0-inch infotainment console and air ionizer

The Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition has a spacious cabin with a wireless phone charger, 16-color ambient lighting, an air ionizer, a head-up display, and a power steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by a multi-terrain monitor, vehicle stability control, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information

Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition: Pricing

In India, the petrol versions of the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition start at Rs. 17.18 lakh and go up to Rs. 18.59 lakh. The diesel variants fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 18.99-20.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).