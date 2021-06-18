Yamaha FZ-X bike debuts in India at Rs. 1.17 lakh
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its FZ-X motorbike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 1,16,800. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an XSR-inspired look and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster as well as an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.
The bike is available in three colors
Yamaha FZ-X has a muscular fuel tank, aluminium-finished brackets, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a tall-set handlebar, and a round headlight. The bike offers a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with support for the Y-Connect app, a USB charger, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on black wheels. It is offered in Matte Copper, Metallic Blue, and Matte Black colors.
It runs on a 12hp, 149cc engine
The Yamaha FZ-X draws power from a BS6-compliant 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 12.2hp at 7,250rpm and 13.6Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.
There are disc brakes on both the wheels
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZ-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Yamaha FZ-X: Pricing
In India, the Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster bike carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,16,800 and goes up to Rs. 1,19,800 for the Bluetooth-enabled variant (both prices, ex-showroom).