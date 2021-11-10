2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio goes official at Rs. 5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 02:27 pm

Maruti Suzuki launches its 2021 Celerio hatchback in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched its 2021 Celerio hatchback in India. It starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh and is offered in four trim levels, namely, LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus. The car flaunts an all-new design and has a spacious cabin with a host of features. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is based on the brand's latest version of the HEARTECT platform and claims to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in its class. Its low prices and good mileage should attract buyers looking for an affordable family car. The vehicle has started arriving at dealerships and can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Exteriors

The hatchback is available in six color options

Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a mono-slat grille, a bumper with a black insert, swept-back headlights, and foglamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch black-colored alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and new taillights are available on the rear. The car is offered in six shades: Arctic White, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Glistening Gray, Fire Red, and Caffeine Brown.

Information

It runs on a 66hp, 1.0-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki Celerio runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, DualJet, 3-cylinder petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. The motor makes 66hp/89Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The car delivers a mileage of 26.68km/liter.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a 3-spoke steering wheel and two airbags

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a simple cabin, featuring an engine start-stop button, a height-adjustable driver's seat, power windows at the front, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Twin airbags, hill-start assist, a speed alert system, ABS, rear parking sensors, and EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing

In India, the manual transmission variants of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio start at Rs. 4.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 6.44 lakh. The trims with AMT transmission fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 6.13-6.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).