2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio goes official at Rs. 5 lakh
Maruti Suzuki has launched its 2021 Celerio hatchback in India. It starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh and is offered in four trim levels, namely, LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus. The car flaunts an all-new design and has a spacious cabin with a host of features. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, petrol engine. Here are more details.
Why does the story matter?
The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is based on the brand's latest version of the HEARTECT platform and claims to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car in its class. Its low prices and good mileage should attract buyers looking for an affordable family car. The vehicle has started arriving at dealerships and can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000.
The hatchback is available in six color options
Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a mono-slat grille, a bumper with a black insert, swept-back headlights, and foglamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 15-inch black-colored alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and new taillights are available on the rear. The car is offered in six shades: Arctic White, Silky Silver, Speedy Blue, Glistening Gray, Fire Red, and Caffeine Brown.
It runs on a 66hp, 1.0-liter engine
Maruti Suzuki Celerio runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, DualJet, 3-cylinder petrol engine with idle start-stop technology. The motor makes 66hp/89Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The car delivers a mileage of 26.68km/liter.
The vehicle gets a 3-spoke steering wheel and two airbags
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has a simple cabin, featuring an engine start-stop button, a height-adjustable driver's seat, power windows at the front, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Twin airbags, hill-start assist, a speed alert system, ABS, rear parking sensors, and EBD ensure the passengers' safety.
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Pricing
In India, the manual transmission variants of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio start at Rs. 4.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 6.44 lakh. The trims with AMT transmission fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 6.13-6.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).