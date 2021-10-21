Mahindra XUV700 bags over 65,000 bookings; delivery date revealed

Mahindra XUV700's deliveries to begin from October 30

Mahindra's latest SUV, the XUV700, has been receiving an overwhelming demand in India. It has garnered over 65,000 orders in a span of just two weeks since the bookings commenced. The automaker has also announced that the deliveries of the petrol-powered XUV700 will begin from October 30 onwards while the diesel variants will reach customers in the last week of November. Here's our roundup.

It sports full-LED lighting and 18-inch wheels

Mahindra XUV700 has a wheelbase of 2,750mm

Mahindra XUV700 features an eye-catching look with a chrome slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a black air dam, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. For lighting, it houses LED headlights, LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it is 4,695mm long and 1,890mm wide.

Petrol and diesel engine options are available

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 197.26hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor that is offered in three tunes: 152.8hp/360Nm, 182.5hp/420Nm, and 182.5hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle gets 2-zone automatic climate control

The Mahindra XUV700 offers a spacious cabin with a 5- or 7-seater arrangement, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12-speaker Sony 3D audio system, 2-zone automatic climate control, and wireless charging. It also packs a digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, there are seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base MX model and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the AX7 Luxury Pack (diesel, automatic) variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle are underway at the moment.