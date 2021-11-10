Audi Q5 (facelift) to debut in India on November 23

Audi to launch its Q5 (facelift) on November 23

German automaker Audi will launch the facelifted version of its Q5 SUV in India on November 23. It will be available in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Technology. The car has a refreshed design and a luxurious cabin with several tech-based features. It will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 249hp of power. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q5 (facelift) made its global debut in 2020 and its assembly in India started last month. The premium car will increase competition in the luxury SUV segment and since the assembly is happening locally, the company will be able to price it competitively to take on rivals such as Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and the BMW X3. Its bookings are currently open.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a hexagonal grille and 19-inch wheels

The Audi Q5 (facelift) has a sculpted hood, a large hexagonal chrome-finished grille, redesigned LED headlights, and a chiseled front bumper with brushed aluminium inserts. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch 'S-design' alloy wheels. A reworked bumper and new LED taillamps connected by a brushed aluminium strip grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will be powered by a 249hp, 2.0-liter engine

In India, the new Audi Q5 will be fueled by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol TFSI engine that generates a maximum power of 249hp and a peak torque of 370Nm. The mill will be linked to a 7-speed S-Tronic DCT gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The SUV gets a wireless charger and eight airbags

The Audi Q5 has a spacious cabin, featuring piano black inserts, a B&O Premium 3D audio system, a wireless charger, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a Virtual Cockpit Plus instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch MIB 3 touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa and connected car technology. Eight airbags, traction control, and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Audi Q5 (facelift): Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Audi Q5 (facelift) in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 58 lakh (ex-showroom).