Volkswagen T-Roc v/s Mahindra XUV700: Which one should you buy?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 10, 2021, 01:03 am

Volkswagen T-Roc v/s Mahindra XUV700: A comparison

Mahindra's latest flagship model, the XUV700, is quite a rage among customers in India. The car has an aggressive design, a luxurious cabin with several high-tech features, and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. At a price-point of around Rs. 23 lakh, the range-topping XUV700 takes on the Volkswagen T-Roc. So, which one is a better buy?

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Volkswagen T-Roc is selling like hotcakes in India. The car's second batch has been completely sold out and the company has stopped accepting bookings for this year. The Mahindra XUV700 is also witnessing overwhelming demand with 70,000 units booked and 700 units delivered till now. Evidently, these are two of the most sought after premium SUVs in India under Rs. 25 lakh.

Exteriors

The XUV700 has larger proportions

Volkswagen T-Roc Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 is longer, taller, and wider as compared to the Volkswagen T-Roc. It flaunts C-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs, a grille with chrome slats, and 18-inch alloy wheels. On the other hand, the T-Roc has a slightly boxy appearance with a chrome-surrounded grille, smoked headlights, and flared wheel arches. Its wheelbase is also less than the XUV700's (2,590mm v/s 2,750mm).

Interiors

The XUV700 gets a more premium cabin

Volkswagen T-Roc Mahindra XUV700

Both the Volkswagen T-Roc and Mahindra XUV700 have a luxurious cabin but the former has space for only five people, while the latter offers a 7-seater layout. The XUV700 also has a large center console, a dual-tone dashboard, and wood finish on the door sills for a more premium appearance. The T-Roc goes for the minimalist approach by adopting a brownish mono-tone look.

Features

From USB charging ports to ADAS

Both the SUVs offer features like auto climate control, rear AC vents, USB charging ports, and key-less entry. They both pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the XUV500 has a larger display. The T-Roc gets six airbags for safety, while the XUV700 is available with seven airbags, ADAS, and cruise control.

Performance

The XUV700 packs a more powerful engine

Volkswagen T-Roc runs on a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 147.94hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The range-topping Mahindra XUV700 is fueled by a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor (182.38hp/450Nm) or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (197hp/380Nm). Both are mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Unlike the T-Roc, the XUV700 gets a diesel engine too.

Our verdict

Which one is a better choice?

Volkswagen T-Roc costs Rs. 21.35 lakh, while the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 with a Luxury pack, is priced at Rs. 21.29 lakh and Rs. 22.99 lakh for the petrol and diesel options, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes to the XUV700 as it has sportier looks, segment-first features like smart pop-out door handles and ADAS as well as a more powerful engine.