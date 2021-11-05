Mahindra XUV700 bags 70,000 bookings; 700 units delivered

Mahindra delivers 700 units of XUV700

Mahindra had commenced deliveries of its XUV700 SUV in India last week. The company now informs that 70,000 models of the car have been booked already and 700 units have been delivered. Deliveries of the diesel variants will begin from the end of this month and the automaker plans to deliver 14,000 units by mid-January next year. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports LED headlights and flush fitted door handles

The Mahindra XUV700 features an eye-catching look with a chrome slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a narrow black air dam, C-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, and LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 4,695mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Information

Two turbocharged engines are on offer

The Mahindra XUV700 is available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that makes 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill that comes in three states of tunes: 182hp/420Nm, 182hp/450Nm, and 153hp/360Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It gets a cabin for up to seven people

The Mahindra XUV700 offers a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, wireless charging technology, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also packs a dual-screen setup, comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are seven airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and an Advanced Driver Assistant System.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base MX model and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the top-spec AX7 Luxury Pack variant (both prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries of the car have already begun in India.