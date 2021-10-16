2022 Lexus LX 600 SUV breaks cover in the US

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 16, 2021, 12:30 am

Lexus reveals its 2022 LX 600 model in the US

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has revealed the 2022 iteration of its LX 600 car in the US. It will be up for grabs there in the first quarter of next year. As for the highlights, the body-on-frame SUV has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of equipment. It is fueled by a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts a spindle grille and 22-inch wheels

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 has a sculpted bonnet, a huge spindle grille with a chrome finish, wide air dams, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, a full-width LED light bar, and a silvered skid plate are available on the rear end.

Information

It is powered by a 409hp, 3.5-liter engine

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 runs on a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 409hp/649.4Nm. The mill is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Dampers with bespoke tuning, a rear stabilizer, and a Torsen limited-slip differential ensure better performance.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a dual touchscreen setup and reclinable seats

LX 600 has a cabin featuring reclinable rear seats, curved headrests and backrests, reading lights, overhead ceiling vents, a center screen between rear seats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a dual touchscreen setup which includes a 12.3-inch display at the top and a 7.0-inch panel at the bottom. For safety, multiple airbags, active height control, and downhill assist control are offered.

Information

2022 Lexus LX 600: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $86,930 (around Rs. 65.2 lakh). It will arrive at dealerships there next year.