2021 Yamaha WR 155R debuts in Indonesia in two shades

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 16, 2021, 12:00 am

Yamaha launches 2021 WR 155R bike in Indonesia

Yamaha has launched the 2021 version of its WR 155R adventure bike in Indonesia. It is available in two colors: Yamaha Blue and Yamaha Black. The former mates a blue shade with a "WR 155R" logo and VVA stickers, while the latter flaunts a triple-tone livery on the fuel tank, a "WR" logo, and a black shade. There are no mechanical changes. Here's more.

Design

The bike has an LCD instrument console and spoked wheels

The 2021 Yamaha WR 155R has a sloping fuel tank, a prominent beak, a lengthy single-piece seat, a high-mounted exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, a triangular-shaped headlight, and hazard lights. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels shod in block pattern tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 8.1 liters and weighs 134kg.

Information

It runs on a 17hp, 155cc engine

The 2021 Yamaha WR 155R draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that generates 16.5hp of power and a peak torque of 14.3Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It gets 41mm telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha WR 155R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, it does not get ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Yamaha WR 155R: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the 2021 Yamaha WR 155R adventure motorcycle sports a price figure of IDR 37,725,000 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh). The vehicle might also make its way to India if its components are built locally.