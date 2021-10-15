Toyota Yaris hatchback spied on test; design details revealed

Toyota Yaris hatchback previewed in spy shots

Japanese automaker Toyota is expected to launch its Yaris hatchback in India in the coming days. In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have steel wheels, swept-back headlights, and L-shaped taillamps. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have indicator-mounted ORVMs and a sculpted hood

The Toyota Yaris hatchback will be based on the GA-B platform and shall have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlamps with eyebrow-shaped DRLs. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and steel/alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and L-shaped taillights will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Three engine choices might be available

The Toyota Yaris hatchback is likely to get three engine choices: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill, a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor, and a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The four-wheeler will get multiple airbags and touchscreen infotainment system

In India, the Toyota Yaris hatchback is expected to have a spacious cabin featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The vehicle will house a free-standing touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

Toyota Yaris hatchback: Pricing and availability

Toyota will announce the pricing and availability details of the Yaris hatchback in India at the time of its launch. However, going by the pricing of its now-discontinued sedan counterpart, it should be priced at around Rs. 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom).