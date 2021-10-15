Revolt RV400's bookings to reopen in India on October 21

Revolt Motors will reopen bookings for its RV400 bike in India from October 21 at 12pm. The brand has also announced it will open showrooms in 64 new cities by early 2022. They include Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Surat, among others. The new stores will offer services like sales, test rides, and guiding customers on how to install the charging setup. Here's more.

The bike has all-LED illumination and alloy wheels

The Revolt RV400 sits on a lightweight single cradle frame and has a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, high-set handlebars, and an oval-shaped headlight. The bike packs a digital instrument console with support for the MyRevolt app, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 108kg.

It promises a range of 150km per charge

The Revolt RV400 packs a 3kW mid-drive electric motor linked to a 3.24kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle attains a top speed of 85km/h and delivers a range of up to 150km on a single charge.

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Revolt RV400 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Revolt RV400: Pricing

In India, the Revolt RV400 electric bike carries a price tag of Rs. 90,799 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is currently available in six cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai.