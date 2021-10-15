Honda NT1100 touring bike to be revealed on October 21

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 15, 2021, 03:19 pm

Honda announces reveal date of NT1100 tourer

Japanese automaker Honda has announced via a teaser that its upcoming touring motorbike will be revealed on October 21. It should be called the NT1100. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will be based on the Africa Twin and shall get several electronic riding aids. It might draw power from a 1,083cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

The New Touring Era.



Stay tuned for more updates and details. pic.twitter.com/H4Ik8Z8nRF — Honda UK Motorcycles (@HondaUKBikes) October 12, 2021

Design

The bike will have a windscreen and TFT instrument console

The Honda NT1100 is expected to have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, luggage boxes, golden-colored front forks, fairing-mounted mirrors, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike should have a full-LED setup for lighting, a TFT instrument cluster, and ride on alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed later.

Information

It should run on a 98hp, 1,083cc engine

The Honda NT1100 is likely to be fueled by a 1,083cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine linked to a manual or DCT gearbox. The mill makes 97.8hp of power and 103Nm of torque in the Africa Twin.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda NT1100 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, multi-level traction control, and riding modes for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Honda NT1100: Pricing and rivals

The Honda NT1100 should arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Here, it will take on rivals like Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX.