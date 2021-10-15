Ampere Magnus EX goes official in India at Rs. 69,000

Ampere launches its Magnus EX scooter in India

In a bid to boost festive season sales, Ampere Electric has launched its Magnus EX scooter in India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and gets a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. Under the hood, it runs on a 1.2kW motor and promises a range of 121km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in three color options

Ampere Magnus EX has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, an anti-theft alarm, and a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs a digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, and rides on alloy wheels. It can bear a maximum load of 150kg and is available in three shades: Metallic Red, Galactic Gray, and Graphite Black.

Information

It clocks a top speed of 53km/h

The Ampere Magnus EX packs a 1.2kW electric motor and a 38.25Ah Lithium-ion battery pack that can be fully charged in 6-7 hours. The scooter hits a top speed of 53km/h and promises a range of 121km/h.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Ampere Magnus EX is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. It also gets two riding modes: Eco and Power. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of telescopic forks on the front side and a coil spring on the rear end.

Information

Ampere Magnus EX: Pricing

In India, the Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter sports a price figure of Rs. 68,999. This price may go down further after the addition of subsidies by various state governments, making it a lucrative choice for buyers.