SKODA will launch the facelifted KODIAQ SUV in India in January next year, as per an official announcement. It is expected to enter production in December. The car offers a reworked design and a new-age cabin with a slew of features. It will arrive as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and will be powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine. Here's more.

Exteriors

It has redesigned headlamps and split LED taillamps

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) features a sculpted bonnet, a vertical slat butterfly grille, a wide black air dam, and new sleek headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp character lines, and reworked alloy wheels with squared-off arches. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and split LED taillights are available at the rear section of the car.

Information

A 187hp engine will fuel the four-wheeler

In India, the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will draw power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol motor that will produce 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. This mill will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors

It flaunts a multifunctional steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof

The upcoming SKODA KODIAQ offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with a massage and ventilation facility on the front seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It also packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the vehicle should provide multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) are currently unknown. However, going by the specifications, it could cost around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom). Its production is said to begin by the end of this year.