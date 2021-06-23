Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro e-scooters become Rs. 9,000 cheaper

Following an increase in subsidy on electric two-wheelers under the FAME II scheme, Ampere has reduced the prices of its Zeal and Magnus Pro e-scooters. The vehicles have become cheaper by Rs. 9,000 and now start at Rs. 59,990. Notably, the Hero Optima HX, TVS iQube, Revolt RV400, and Ather 450X have also become cheaper following the subsidy amendment. Here are more details.

Details

Vehicles with minimum range of 80km/charge are eligible for subsidy

To ensure the growth of EVs in India, the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme was announced in 2019. After the latest revision, the subsidy on electric two-wheelers has been raised from Rs. 10,000/kWh to Rs. 15,000/kWh. To be eligible for the subsidy, vehicles should have a minimum top-speed of 40km/h and a minimum range of 80km/charge.

Design

The scooters offer full-LED lighting and a USB charging port

Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro have an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, an anti-theft alarm, a USB charging port, and an illuminated under-seat storage compartment. The scooters pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out wheels. The Zeal and Magnus Pro have a kerb weight of 78kg and 82kg, respectively.

Information

They deliver a range over 80km

The Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro pack a 1.6hp electric motor and a removable 60V Lithium-ion battery pack. The former delivers a range of 87km, while the latter promises a range of 84km per charge.

Safety

There are drum brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro are equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and coil springs on the rear end.

Information

Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro: Pricing

After the revision in price, the Ampere Zeal electric scooter carries a price-tag of Rs. 59,990, while the Magnus Pro sports a price-figure of Rs. 65,990 (both prices, ex-showroom).