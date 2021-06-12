Ather 450X becomes cheaper thanks to increased FAME II subsidy

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 06:28 pm

Ather 450X receives a price-cut thanks to revised FAME II scheme

The Government of India has revised its FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme to increase the subsidy amount for electric two-wheelers by 50% i.e. from Rs. 10,000/kWh to Rs. 15,000/kWh. As a result of this amendment, Ather Energy's flagship 450X e-scooter has become cheaper by Rs. 14,500. The company will announce the new prices in the coming days.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement

Govt of India doubles down on its commitment towards #goingelectric. Subsidy for electric 2W increases under #FAME2 incentives.



Which means a whopping ₹14,500 additional subsidy on the #ATHER450X. Haven't booked it yet? Now seems like a good time: https://t.co/HNCOb2bGc9 pic.twitter.com/t2qD3c5Qq6 — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) June 11, 2021

Key details

What is the FAME II scheme?

The FAME II scheme was introduced by the Indian government in 2019 for the growth of electric vehicles. To avail subsidy benefit under this scheme, electric two-wheelers should offer a minimum range of 80km per charge and have a minimum top-speed of 40km/h. With the latest increment in subsidy from Rs. 10,000/kWh to Rs. 15,000/kWh, EV manufactures are hopeful of increased demand.

Design

Ather 450X offers an all-LED lighting setup

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Ather 450X sits on an aluminium cast frame and features a slim profile with a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat, and a grab rail. It also offers an all-LED lighting setup and a 7.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The scooter has a kerb weight of 108kg and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It has a range of up to 85km

The Ather 450X is powered by a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a 6kW PMS motor. The powertrain produces a peak torque of 26Nm. On a single charge, the vehicle promises a range of 85km in Eco mode.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure the rider's safety

On the safety front, the Ather 450X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear. The e-scooter also offers four riding modes: Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp.

Information

Ather 450X: Pricing

The Ather 450X is currently priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). With the increased subsidy, it has become cheaper by Rs. 14,500. The new prices will be revealed by the company in the coming days.