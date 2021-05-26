Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's bookings open; deliveries begin from June

Harley-Davidson has started accepting bookings for its Pan America 1250 adventure bike, which was launched in India last month. Its prices start at Rs. 16.90 lakh and deliveries should commence in June. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an off-road-friendly design and comes with many electronic riding aids. It runs on a BS6-compliant 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250 engine. Here's our roundup.

The bike is offered in five shades

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. It houses an all-LED setup for lighting, a Type-C charging port, a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen instrument console, and rides on spoked wheels. The bike is available in five color options, including Vivid Black, Deadwood Green, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and River Rock Gray.

The Special variant gets some extra features

The Special variant of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure bike is offered with some extra features such as an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup with vehicle load control, a tire pressure monitoring system, heated grips, a center stand, and a steering damper. An optional Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system, which is a first in the industry, is also offered.

It is fueled by a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor makes a maximum power of 150hp at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm.

The standard model has 47mm front forks

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has disc brakes, cornering ABS, traction control, hill hold control, and drag-torque slip control system. It also has five ride modes: Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Plus, Road, and Rain. Suspension duties on the standard model are taken care of by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock. The Special variant has an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing

The standard Pan America 1250 is offered in Vivid Black and River Rock Gray colors, which cost Rs. 16.9 lakh and Rs. 17.02 lakh, respectively. The Special variant is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh for Vivid Black shade, Rs. 20.11 lakh for the Gauntlet Gray Metallic and Deadwood Green colors, and Rs. 20.26 lakh for the dual-tone Baja Orange/Stone Washed White Pearl variant.